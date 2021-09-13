Kanye West to make a surprise appearance as a performer at MTV VMAs 2021: Report

Kanye West will reportedly make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 which is taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre. According to Page Six, West will reportedly promote his brand new studio Donda which was released on August 29. VMAs is set to start today from 8 pm ET and 5.30 am IST.

With Kim Kardashian attending the New York Fashion Week and MET Gala, a source from MTV told Page Six that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian might also make appearances at the VMAs, as the latter’s boyfriend and Blink-182 alum Travis Barker is also set to perform at the award show with Machine Gun Kelly. For the unversed, Kanye West is known for one of his most talked-about VMAs moments in 2009 when Taylor Swift bagged an award for Best Video by a Female Artist. As she went ahead to accept it, West stormed the stage and said, “I’mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time (for “Single Ladies”) One of the best videos of all time!,” via Page Six.

Meanwhile, as West released his 10th studio album Donda, and had two listening parties, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and his kids were present at the shows. According to Page Six, MTV insiders are speculating whether the Kardashian sister will join him for his reported VMAs stage or not.

The award show also promises incredible performances from Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots. Bieber will perform for the first time in 6 years, his last performance being in 2015.

