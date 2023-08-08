Kanye West makes comeback on stage with Travis Scott after antisemitism controversy, fans gush 'This was epic'

Kanye West has made his comeback on stage and he has done it with his long-time friend rapper Travis Scott. The former has been embroiled in controversies after his antisemitic remarks but the latter doesn't seem to care considering he has his own controversies to deal with from time to time. Scott, who is currently performing in Rome, gave West the chance to make his comeback onstage during his performance, and here's how the fans are reacting.

Kanye West makes comeback on stage with Travis Scott after antisemitic comments

After releasing his first studio album in five years, Scott has been busy performing. His latest record Utopia includes several collaborations and features of popular artists but the rapper's move to invite a fellow popular but controversial rapper onstage takes the cake. The crowd at Scott's concert in Rome and fans across the world were surprised when West joined him on stage. Surprise, shock, and excitement were some of the emotions fans clearly went through.

"Only one human being on this motherf*cking planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf*cking thing," the 32-year-old said before welcoming West onstage during his Circus Maximus tour concert. The rapper walked onstage and then performed his song with Scott titled Praise God. He missed out on several lyrics during the performance but proceed to sing another track titled Can't Tell Me Nothing.

Scott later said, "There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye." He further thanked the 46-year-old and expressed his gratitude for always being there for him. "I want to thank my big brother, my mentor, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. Kanye West, the illest of all time. Hopefully one day we could do that tour," Scott expressed.

Fans react to Kanye West's comeback on stage with Travis Scott

Meanwhile, netizens were also quick to react to West and Scott's surprise. One user wrote, "This was epic, Travis Scott just surprised everyone at the Utopia Rome, Italy performance with Kanye West [mind blown emoji]." Another pointed out the several songs the two have collaborated on and said, "Kanye West & Travis Scott never miss on songs together."

A third felt, "Ngl Travis f*cked up bringing Kanye out that early, literally nothing is gonna top that moment now." A fourth, on the other hand, mused, "All that Travis Scott concert proved to me... is that I need to see Kanye West live before I die." A fifth replied, "Travis bringing out Kanye is dope. Love to see it." This return comes after West received massive backlash for his antisemitic remarks last year. He lost billions after being dropped by brands.

