Kanye West might have committed election fraud in the race to the White House: Report

According to recent reports, rapper Kanye West may have committed election fraud with invalid signatures in the race to become US President. Scroll down for details.

Rapper Kanye West‘s presidential candidacy and the journey to the White House is getting more complicated by the day. Recently, New Jersey and Illinois both denied Kanye‘s attempt to run, with Wisconsin possibly next to do so. Since many of the signatures that his campaign submitted to get on the states’ ballots appear to be invalid according to reports, leading political analysts to suggest that the rapper may have committed election fraud.

Following a review, the board of elections in Illinois decided that the signatures on his petition to be added to the ballot included 60% invalid signatures. In New Jersey, an elections attorney similarly reported at least 640 names of people who were not registered to vote, did not live at their listed address, or included incomplete information. All these allegations could constitute election fraud, according to political experts. “If the affidavits are true…crimes were committed by the West campaign,” attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Two states declaring #KanyeWest ineligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation,” political analyst April Ryan agreed on Twitter.

Recently it was reported that Kanye is back from his getaway with wife Kim Kardashian and his kids and is doing much better now. In case you missed it, last month, Kanye broke down at a rally for his presidential campaign and revealed that he wanted to abort his first child (North West) with Kim Kardashian. After the episode, the rapper isolated himself away from his family in Wyoming and made several wild accusations against wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

