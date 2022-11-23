Kanye West misses deposition in Kim Kardashian divorce case amid his antisemitism controversy

According to Page Six, West has been given another opportunity to sit for a deposition at the office of Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser but if he misses that meeting too, the issue of whether he'll "be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written," will be heard by the judge before the former couple’s trial begins according to the court documents.

Kanye West reportedly skipped a scheduled deposition in his divorce from Kim Kardashian. As reported by Page Six, court documents filed earlier this week showed that West "did not appear" for the November 16 meeting. It has also been reported that the rapper has been given another chance to sit for a deposition later this month on November 29.

Kim and Kanye's divorce trial

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still in settlement negotiations but are hoping to figure out all remaining issues, "or at least limit the issues" ahead of their trial on December 14, according to the court filing obtained by Page Six. Amid their divorce, it has been reported that Kim and Kanye haven't been in touch with each other and that an insider informed how the duo "have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants."

Kanye West's antisemitism controversy

Kanye's recent no-show at the deposition in his divorce case also came amid his ongoing antisemitism controversy. The rapper went on a social media rant where he made controversial remarks that also resulted in his account getting restricted. Kardashian reacted publicly and condemned her ex-husband's "hate speech" as she wrote on social media, "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kanye was recently also in the news for losing out on several brand partnerships following his antisemitic remarks. West also responded to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel who urged companies to stop working with him and wrote on social media, "Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."