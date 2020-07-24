Kanye West misses previously announced release date for his new album Donda amidst mental health struggle

After announcing the release date of his new album: Donda, Kanye West has missed the release date on streaming services and there is no new update on the controversial album from the rapper.

Kanye West previously announced via Twitter that he will be dropping his album Donda on 24th July, but the album has yet to drop. The new album marks the 43-year-old’s 10th studio album and is dedicated to his late mother Donda. For the past few days, the Yeezy founder has been isolating himself in Wyoming after his eccentric Twitter rant which accused wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of several wild accusations.

In addition to his much-awaited new album, Kanye also previously had announced that he would release a film on 24th, but the album missed the midnight release on streaming services.

As of now, Kanye has not tweeted anything in regards to the album being postponed. But this isn’t the first time Kanye has postponed the release of an album. Back in November 2018, Kanye had plans to release his ninth album, but he decided to postpone the release so he could continue working on the music. Kanye then released the album-–titled Jesus is King–-nearly a year later in October 2019.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian recently responded to Kanye’s alarming Twitter rant by releasing a lengthy statement via Instagram stories. Kim said: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves has to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Seemingly referring directly to her husband's disturbing South Carolina rally over the weekend, Kim said ... "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who is on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Also Read: Kanye West honours his late mom on her birthday with new song Donda: In loving memory of my incredible mother

Share your comment ×