Kanye West mocks Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson as a 'pawn' sent to antagonise him

Kanye West is back to social media and has been sharing a series of posts where he has been taking potshots at Kim Kardashian as well as her ex Pete Davidson. After recently calling out Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, the rapper's recent Instagram post was a dig at Davidson and the tattoos that he got featuring Kim and Kanye's four kids' names.

Talking about Pete and Kim's relationship, West has now claimed that Kim was using the comedian to aggravate him. In a post on Instagram, Kanye wrote, "Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos. I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life." He further continued, "Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body. I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is."

Pete Davidson was spotted with the initials "knscp" inked on the Staten Island native’s neck earlier this spring. Reports stated that the tattoo stood for Kim and the initials of her and West’s children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. During their nine-month relationship, Pete also got tattoos dedicated Kim including one that said, "My girl's a lawyer."

As for the mention of Cudi, West has been feuding with the fellow rapper due to his continued friendship with Davidson, who recently split from Kardashian. Kid Cudi recently also addressed his beef with Kanye and said, "None of this s**t had anything to do with me."

ALSO READ: Kanye West shades Kris Jenner, posts screenshot of Kim Kardashian's message asking him to 'stop' the drama