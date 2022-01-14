Kanye West named as a suspect in a criminal battery case in LA; Read details

Kanye West has been making the headlines for his romance with Julia Fox and amid the same, the rapper has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division on Thursday as reported by Variety. It was first reported by TMZ that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanour battery which has a six-month sentence.

LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison also informed Billboard that the incident occurred around 3 am at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the reported altercation happened between West and a fan who asked for his autograph. In a video posted by TMZ, the rapper was seen I yelling, "Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? ‘Cause that’s what happened right f*****g now" to a couple of people.

According to reports, on the night of the incident, Kanye (legally Ye) was out at Delilah in West Hollywood earlier that evening with Julia Fox. It was later reported that while Kanye left from the West Hollywood venue, she remained at the club.

In the meantime, Kanye also made it to the headlines after he was named among the headliners for Coachella 2022. West has been named alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles among the headliners for 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

No arrests have yet been named in the investigation also, Kanye is yet to address the allegations and hasn't released any statement relating to the same as of yet.

ALSO READ: Julia Fox SPEAKS OUT about her romance with Kanye West; Says 'I don’t have any expectations'