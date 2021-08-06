Kanye West offers COVID 19 vaccines to fans at second album listening event in Atlanta

Kanye West is trying to save people from COVID-19 in the most unique way. It has been reported that the rapper offered vaccines at his second Donda album listening party that was held on Thursday in Atlanta at the Mercedes Benz stadium. It was announced by the stadium in a tweet that fans could get vaccinated at the venue before West's arrival at the event.

Ahead of the listening party event, the stadium took to Twitter saying, "We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party." The event as per NME saw approximately 42,000 fans in attendance. It seemed to be like a smart move on the rapper's part to offer vaccines given that he himself had contracted the virus last year. It was revealed by his wife Kim Kardashian who had opened up in an interview about the difficulty she faced after West got sick.

Kim revealed how she was worried for her kids and added, "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

As for West's upcoming album, the rapper held his second album listening event for Donda. It has also been revealed that Kanye was staying at the stadium to work on his album and the rapper even gave a glimpse of his accommodation at the same on social media.

The second album listening event also dropped some major collab announcements including that it will feature artists like Kid Cudi, The Weeknd and more.

ALSO READ: Kanye West living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium to work on his upcoming album Donda? FIND OUT