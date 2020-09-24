Kanye West offers support to Taylor Swift amid fights for music ownership rights, labels industry 'broken'

Demanding for artists to 'own rights' to their music and songs, Kanye West said he was 'Team Free Artists' in his latest interview. Read on to know more.

Days after sharing a video of of him urinating on his Grammy Award, Kanye West has called out for a change in the way music industry and record labels function. The rapper, who has been making headlines for his unfiltered tweets and opinions, had earlier also criticised music labels over their ownership of rights to artists’ music. Demanding for artists to 'own rights' their music and songs, Kanye said he was 'Team Free Artists' in his latest interview with Billboard.

Kanye also called out Universal Music Group from whom he has been demanding his master recordings. In a chat with the portal, Kanye compared today's contracts to those made in the earlier days. Pointing out how the entire process of making music has changed over the years and moved to a digital platform now, Kanye termed it as a "broken system".

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

Now let’s have Universal match me pic.twitter.com/ui7D8kyPQR — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

"The balance of power is too off, the gap between major label profit and artist profit too wide, and I will work to re-think the design of the entire way we move in this space,” the rapper remarked. He also added that he is committed to doing what it takes for artists to get ownership of their own music.

Just last year, Taylor Swift ended up having a massive feud with Scooter Braun over music ownership. Commenting on the same, Kanye stated that the 'Blank Space' singer "deserves" to have rights over her own music. "All artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else. As I mentioned before, Scooter Braun is a friend and we’ll be having that discussion," Kanye told the publication.

