Kanye West is in an ‘open relationship’ with Julia Fox as rapper wants to devote all his energy into divorce?

New sources are claiming that amid the drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the rapper is in an open relationship with Julia Fox apparently “because they’re evolved beings.” While speaking to Page Six, the source also mentioned that Kanye has no interest in fostering a romantic relationship right now, “Kanye is busy. He has his album. He’s got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce.”

If you didn't know, West has been busy with creating Donda 2 and has consistently been lashing out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian over their custody and divorce battle. Amidst all the drama Kanye has with Kardashian and Fox, he was also spotted having dinner with model Chaney Jones, who dressed strikingly similarly to Kardashian in a head to toe Balenciaga look.

The insider also told Page Six: “Kanye very much likes Julia, but it’s a new situation and they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. They are dating. The relationship doesn’t have a title yet. He only met her five weeks ago. Only time will show if this will stick.” Another insider on the other hand told the tabloid: “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy… There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

For those not keeping up, Kanye and Julia met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and have been publicly dating since then. Kanye often brings his own photographers along on their dates.

