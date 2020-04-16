Kanye West opens up about his struggle with alcoholism; Says ‘I made it back from addiction’

Kanye West details his battle with alcoholism and revealed that he has not touched alcohol for a very long time now. Read on to know more.

Kanye West has always been vocal about his battle with mental health issues and in his latest interview, the rapper opened up about his struggles with alcoholism. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ magazine, Kanye revealed that he was a “functioning alcoholic” at one point in his life. He also mentioned that he has not touched alcohol for a very long time now. Speaking about his addiction, the 42-year-old stated that he used to start his day with vodka and orange juice in the morning.

While he has not touched alcohol since he came to realise what it was doing to him, the rapper partly blamed the industry and people around him for his struggles. He said the Hollywood award shows led him to alcoholism. He admitted that part of the problem was that he never owned up his issues and also stated that people around him never pointed out that he was a functioning alcoholic. He said he was in his office one day and was about to pour himself a daytime drink when he decided to confront his addiction. “I looked and thought, ‘Devil, you're not going to beat me today,’” he said in the interview.

During the interaction, Kanye also spoke about being “born again” as a Christian. The rapper now hosts Sunday Service, which is often attended by his famous celebrity friends. It has been previously attended by Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt. Most recently, it was attended by Justin Bieber who delivered a compelling performance at the ceremony. Kanye mentioned that singing for Jesus is like healing for him, especially when his friends and family join him. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she reacts when fans think she's pregnant; Says it is feminine to have curves

