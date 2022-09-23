Kanye West opens up about his co-parenting drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Men's voices matter

Kanye West is finally sitting down to talk about his co-parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a recent chat with Good Morning America, per ET, the rapper decided to officially comment on the drama that conspired online after West blew out into a rant about not being able to make decisions about his and Kim's four children after their divorce.

During the interview, West shared, "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger." He went on to add, "But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children." West compared his co-parenting problems to his contract battles with big clothing conglomerates, "I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing."