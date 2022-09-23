Kanye West opens up about his co-parenting drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Men's voices matter
Kanye West addresses his online rants about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian in a new sit-down.
Kanye West is finally sitting down to talk about his co-parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a recent chat with Good Morning America, per ET, the rapper decided to officially comment on the drama that conspired online after West blew out into a rant about not being able to make decisions about his and Kim's four children after their divorce.
During the interview, West shared, "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger." He went on to add, "But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children." West compared his co-parenting problems to his contract battles with big clothing conglomerates, "I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing."
West added, "It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination." Kanye also talked about the main reason behind the disagreement between him and Kim regarding their children is where they go for their schooling. West wants the four children to attend his private Christian school Donda Academy while Kim is for another private school of her choice. He continued, "I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also," declaring, "Men's voices matter."
