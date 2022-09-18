Kanye West opens up on co-parenting with Kim Kardashian; Says he 'still gives' her advice
Kanye West spoke about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian and stated how she has them 80 per cent of the time.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are co-parents to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West and recently, the rapper opened up about how the exes manage the same. Despite their differences, Kim and Kanye have maintained that they always prioritise what's best for their children. Addressing the same, Kanye spoke on the Alo Mind podcast.
After recently sharing a post about his Donda Academy and also calling out Kim for sending their kids to private schools over the same, the rapper spoke about the duo's relationship as co-parents and also his social media posts and said, "You get to that point everyone wants to say 'Oh, it's mental health' and everybody wants you to apologize a million times."
He further added, "Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you're not allowed to even stand up for the things that you're handing to your family. Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids. She's still gotta — basically 80 percent of the time — raise those children", via People.
Previously, Kim had also maintained that no matter how her relationship with Kanye is after their split, she wants him to be a part of their children's lives. Kardashian stated how she wants her kids to have mornings with their dad and regular school drop-offs as well. Speaking about their relationship post-split, Kim once also mentioned how Kanye and her will "always be family."
