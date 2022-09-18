Kanye West opens up on co-parenting with Kim Kardashian; Says he 'still gives' her advice

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are co-parents to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West and recently, the rapper opened up about how the exes manage the same. Despite their differences, Kim and Kanye have maintained that they always prioritise what's best for their children. Addressing the same, Kanye spoke on the Alo Mind podcast.

After recently sharing a post about his Donda Academy and also calling out Kim for sending their kids to private schools over the same, the rapper spoke about the duo's relationship as co-parents and also his social media posts and said, "You get to that point everyone wants to say 'Oh, it's mental health' and everybody wants you to apologize a million times."