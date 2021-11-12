Kanye West pays tribute to late mother Donda with an adorable childhood PHOTO

Kanye West has recently paid homage to his late mother Donda with an adorable childhood photo. The rapper, 44, took to his social media platform to remember his mother Donda West 14 years after her death. In the picture, his mother wore a brown shirt and matched them with golden earrings.

It seems like Ye was a newborn baby back then, as he is wrapped in a white towel in the endearing snap. The post has already garnered more than 1 million likes, and fans have taken to the comments section to pay their heartfelt tributes to the Believe What I Say rapper's mother. For those unversed, West's mother had reportedly passed away due to a heart attack after undergoing liposuction, breast reduction and tummy tuck procedures in 2007. She was 58 back then.

Take a look at Kanye West's post:

West recently released a studio album named after his mother 'Donda' which featured many other artists including Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Rooga, Shenseea, and Jay-Z, among others.

In 2019, Kanye had opened up on the bond he shared with his mother. During an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the rapper stated that his mother would've been very happy to have his kids running around their house, and when she would have to buy them toys. West shares four kids with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian; North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

What do you think of Kanye's throwback post dedicated to his mother Donda West? Share your thoughts about the photo in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kanye West ends feud with Soulja Boy over removing his verse from Donda; See Post