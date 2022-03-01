Kanye West poses with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones in her new selfie

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours and with their recent photo together they seem to be growing stronger. On Monday, the model shared a selfie where she was seen cosying up to the rapper in her Instagram Stories. The duo seemed to be wearing matching outfits as well as they posed wearing all black.

Sharing the photo in her Instagram stories, Jones simply added a black heart emoji along with it. Their selfie together comes after Jones and West were recently seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday. Jones has been making the headlines for being a look-alike of West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Chaney seemed to join Kanye in Miami for the rapper's recently held performance experience concert for his latest album Donda 2. Not long after his breakup from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, Kanye was seen hanging out with Jones.

Amid his rumoured new romance with Chaney, the rapper has also been dealing with legal drama with Kim Kardashian. Recently, Kanye filed a response in court to Kim's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media and also mentioned his posts regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."

West responded to Kim's filing stating that she can't prove he wrote the social media posts. The couple is also set to have a hearing next week where a judge is to decide whether to grant Kim's request that she be declared legally single after she filed for the same recently.

