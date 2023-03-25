Kanye West praises Jonah Hill for 21 Jump Street; Sparks funny reaction

Ye suggests that if he had seen 21 Jump Street before, the antisemitism might have been avoided. Oh, is that all that was needed?

Written by Tanya Bimbra   |  Published on Mar 25, 2023   |  11:24 PM IST  |  492
Jonah Hill, Kanye West (Source: Jonah Hill Outfits, Kanye West/ Instagram)
Jonah Hill, Kanye West (Source: Jonah Hill Outfits, Kanye West/ Instagram)

In an early-morning Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West shared a heartfelt sentiment about how watching Jonah Hill's performance in the 2012 action comedy movie "made me like Jewish people again."

As a refresher, in 2022, rapper Ye was heavily criticized for his antisemitic comments, including his suggestion to “death con 3” Jewish people and his remarks that he “saw good things about Hitler.” However, it appears that it was an undercover Jewish cop who had the greatest impact in changing his views on the matter.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Invites Hilarious Memes As Rihanna Performed All of the Lights at Super Bowl Halftime

Ye takes a turn from his former comments

Kim K's ex-husband had some wise words to say, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he wrote. 

“No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian 'okay' with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori hanging out around her kids?

Kanye West has long complained of "unknown powers" trying to ruin his life after he made a series of widely-condemned antisemitic rants. His actions ultimately led to the loss of lucrative brand deals with Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas. West was suspended from Twitter last October after he threatened to "death con 3 on Jewish people," and his account was reinstated only to be suspended again in December for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. His actions have been widely condemned and demonstrate why he has been called out for his hate speech.

Why is Kanye West so popular?
He is influential In addition to creating and pushing new styles into his music, directing video clips like video art and designing shoes and clothing, West changed the direction of hip hop after his first album release and has since contributed to the trend of streetwear culture becoming mainstream.
Why is Kanye called Ye?
I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us, he said in a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.
What does Kanye own?
His current fortune includes cash, real estate, the value of his music catalog and a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand Skims.
About The Author
Tanya Bimbra
Tanya Bimbra

A content writer for 13 years, the entertainment section is Tanya's favorite. A self-confessed creative claustrophob... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!