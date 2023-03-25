Kanye West praises Jonah Hill for 21 Jump Street; Sparks funny reaction

In an early-morning Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West shared a heartfelt sentiment about how watching Jonah Hill's performance in the 2012 action comedy movie "made me like Jewish people again."

As a refresher, in 2022, rapper Ye was heavily criticized for his antisemitic comments, including his suggestion to “death con 3” Jewish people and his remarks that he “saw good things about Hitler.” However, it appears that it was an undercover Jewish cop who had the greatest impact in changing his views on the matter.

Ye takes a turn from his former comments

Kim K's ex-husband had some wise words to say, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he wrote.

“No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Kanye West has long complained of "unknown powers" trying to ruin his life after he made a series of widely-condemned antisemitic rants. His actions ultimately led to the loss of lucrative brand deals with Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas. West was suspended from Twitter last October after he threatened to "death con 3 on Jewish people," and his account was reinstated only to be suspended again in December for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. His actions have been widely condemned and demonstrate why he has been called out for his hate speech.