Kanye West preaches religion in 1st presidential campaign clip; Says ‘Through prayer, faith can be restored’

Rapper Kanye West just released his first presidential campaign advertisement in the form of a video, and preached faith and religion in the clip. Watch the full ad below.

Kanye West is leaning on his faith in his brand new campaign ad for President. The 43-year-old rapper shared the video on his social media account, which depicts him standing in front of a black and white ad, with clips of people leaning on their own faith and beliefs cut into it. In the video, he discusses how Americans should focus on strengthening their religion and faith to improve the country.

The clip begins with the rapper saying: “America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have a vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he said. “Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

Watch the full clip below:

West also spoke against the backdrop of a black-and-white American flag and footage of families, including photos of West’s own family when he was a kid. “We as people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to our world, but we should be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other — our fellow Americans — that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with a sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families,” he said.

“Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation — the kind of people — God intends us to be.” The video ends with an “I am Kanye West and I approve this message” endorsement and text urging people to write him in on the ballot.

