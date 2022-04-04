Kanye West pulls out of Coachella music festival days before scheduled performance

Kanye West has abruptly withdrawn as a headliner for the 2022 Coachella music festival, which kicks off next weekend. The Praise God rapper was scheduled to play at the Empire Polo Ground on both weekends of the California event, on April 17 and April 24.

As per Page Six, Travis Scott was supposed to join him on stage, but it's been reported that neither will show. However, rumours in the music industry are circulating that The Weeknd will take Kanye's place as the headliner. A source said as per Page Six, “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage. Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him."

According to recent reports, as per Page Six, the Grammy winner is 'seeking therapy' after his nasty divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Last February, the Skims entrepreneur filed for divorce from the musician, ending their six-year marriage. Following their separation, she openly moved on with Pete Davidson, despite Ye's persistent requests that she return to their marriage. He also made explicit comments about the Saturday Night Live comic on Instagram, which resulted in a 24-hour suspension from the site. Following the controversy, an insider stated that Kanye promised to quit his social media behavior for the sake of his four children with Kim - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, among the other stars headlined for the festival are Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia, and Carly Rae Jepson.

