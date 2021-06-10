Kanye West 'pursued' Irina Shayk few weeks ago; Report reveals there's definite 'interest from both sides'

A latest report in People reveals that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are not dating but definitely interested in each other. Read details below.

The latest duo to set Hollywood buzzing is supermodel Irina Shayk and rapper Kanye West. The duo were recently snapped returning together to the US from a holiday in France and have sparked romance rumours. The rapper recently turned 44 and looks like they headed out for his birthday celebration. A latest report in People reveals that they are not dating but definitely interested in each other.

A source revealed to the portal that Kanye reportedly 'pursued' Irina a few weeks and that's how it all started. "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the source revealed.

Adding, "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France." Turns out, Kanye and Irina stayed three nights at Villa La Coste in France and had a great time. While Irina is a super model and walks for world-renowned designers, Kanye also is very much a part of the fashion world due to his super successful Yeezy brand. In fact, Irina has also previously modeled for Yeezy and appeared in his music video for "Power."

The source added, "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides." While Irina was earlier dating Bradley Cooper, Kanye is currently in the middle of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Do you think Irina and Kanye would make a great pair? Let us know in the comments below.

