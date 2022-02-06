Kanye West questions 'joint custody'; Claims Kim Kardashian is not allowing him to bring their kids to Chicago

The back and forth between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continues. After calling out Kardashian for allowing their daughter North to be on TikTok, Kanye is now questioning the nature of their kids' joint custody after claiming that Kim isn't allowing him to bring their kids to his hometown along with him. West shared a new Instagram on the same.

Kanye (legally Ye) is not holding back when it comes to his issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. After Kim released a statement calling the rapper's obsession to "manipulate and control" the situation amid their divorce painful, West continued to slam the SKIMS founder in his posts.

In his latest post, Kanye claimed that Kim denied him the opportunity to take his kids to his hometown for a basketball game. Sharing a post regarding the same, Kanye wrote, "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?"

Amid the former couple's public feud, netizens have also been chiming in and taking sides although their famous celeb friends have maintained their silence regarding the same. Recently, author and activist, Candace Owens defended Kanye over his daughter being allowed to be on TikTok without his permission and tweeted that no 8-year-old requires exposure to social media. Reacting to the same, Kanye wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue there’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say their on my side."

