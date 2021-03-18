Kanye West is raking in the moolah as he is now worth more than 6 billion USD: Report.

As per the report, 43-year-old rapper Kanye West's net worth has increased significantly due to his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy.

Another billionaire in the making! Rapper Kanye West has already reached there as a latest Bloomberg report reveals that musician-entrepreneur's net worth has now crossed a staggering $6 billion. Yes, you heard that right! Even though Kanye West may not be dropping hot new beats, the rapper is taking his job as an entrepreneur rather seriously. As per the report, the 43-year-old rapper's net worth has increased significantly due to his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy.

Turns out, Yeezy's collaboration with Adidas AG and Gap Inc. is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG. The valuation has easily catapulted him into the billionaire club. In fact, the upcoming summer collection of Yeezy and Gap is "worth as much as $970 million", Bloomberg revealed citing a bank estimate.

Kanye, who solely own Yeezy, has reportedly signed a 10-year deal with Gap in which he plans to design and sell clothes for men, women and kids under the Yeezy Gap label. The San Francisco-based retail brand has already seen an upside in shares since Gap's collaboration with Kanye West was announced in June 2020.

The report further revealed that Kanye's exclusive footwear deal with Adidas is set in stone until 2026. Apart from his retail ambitions, Kanye has also invested a large sum in estranged wife Kim Kardashian's brand Skims. He also has $122 million in cash and stock and more than $1.7 billion in other assets, including his entire music catalog which rounds up to $110.5 million. Phew!

Kanye is also currently in between his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. The couple are parents to four kids.

