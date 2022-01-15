Kanye West raps about beating Kim Kardashian's BF 'Pete Davidson's a**' in LEAKED teaser of new song

Kanye West has recently threatened to "beat" Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend "Pete Davidson's a**" in a leaked teaser for a brand new song, named 'My Life Was Never Eazy.' According to Page Six, the song is expected to be released soon but it has already created a buzz in social media due to the lyrics referring to the SNL star.

As per Page Six, the lyrics go, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” The part where he opens up about a "crash" is reportedly about his nearly fatal car accident in 2002. The Donda rapper got married to Kim Kardashian 12 years later, in 2014 and they share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had filed for divorce in February 2021 and recently asked the courts to speed up the process.

She has also been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021, as they have been spotted on several dates throughout LA and New York, especially in Pete's native place, Staten Island. The SNL star and the SKIMS founder were recently spotted on a casual date when they bought ice cream and maintained a low-key outing.

As for Kanye West, he has been busy in his new romance with Julia Fox. Fans speculated about them being together when the two were spotted enjoying a date night in Miami. However, while Kardashian and West have been busy with their own lives, his new song's lyrics have hinted at his brawl with Pete Davidson.

ALSO READ: Kanye West named as a suspect in a criminal battery case in LA; Read details