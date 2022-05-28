Kanye West raps about custody battle with Kim Kardashian in his new song True Love

In the midst of his ongoing custody dispute with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West raps that he feels like his children are "borrowed" when he picks them up. On Friday, the musician released a new song named True Love with late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June 2018 at the age of 20.

The Yeezy designer rapped about North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 in the opening stanza of True Love, asking, “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed.” Ye went on to rap, “When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a bar code/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?’”

West seems to complain in the song, which explores the struggle to keep love alive in a relationship because the kids can't see him even if they want to. As per Page Six, Kanye says at the conclusion of the song that his kids can always contact him because he leaves the light on for them.

However, this isn't the first time West has made a song about Kardashian. On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim attempted to make peace with her family for how Kanye had 'treated' them over the years. The reality star was preparing for West to "talk mad s–t" about her in a forthcoming song, though it's unclear which one. “All I can do is control how I react to something,” the Skims creator told her family members in Thursday’s scene. “I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys.”

