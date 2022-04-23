Kanye West raps about his family drama and Kim Kardashian divorce in new song

Kanye West's music is once again addressing his personal difficulties. Pusha T's new album It's Almost Dry, which was released on Friday, seems to allude to his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in two songs, Dreamin of the Past and Rock N Roll.

As per PEOPLE, in Dreamin Of The Past, Kanye raps, “I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design." Kanye also raps, "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger ... When daddy's not home, the family's in danger." Then, on Rock N Roll, a collaboration also featuring Kid Cudi, West says, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," seemingly in reference to his custody arrangement with Kim Kardashian, 41.

However, In March, West shared an Instagram snapshot of North's bag decorated with three pins — one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face, and another of West's face — with the statement, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to visit her last week." In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to "stop with this narrative." After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. She has subsequently moved on with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she went Instagram official relationship on March 11, more than a week after declaring herself legally single.

After allegations of the couple's connection surfaced in late 2021, West started speaking out against his estranged wife and her new partner. He drew controversy in late March when a music video for his song Eazy, starring fellow rapper The Game, claimed to portray Davidson, 28, abducted, chained up, and buried alive by West. However, a source later said as per PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" over the music video.

