Kanye West Reaches Settlement With Donna Summer Estate Over Copyright Lawsuit On Vultures 1 Track; DEETS

Kanye West has settled a copyright infringement lawsuit filed earlier this year by Donna Summer's estate. According to PEOPLE, the dispute centered on their unauthorized use of Summer's iconic song I Feel Love on their Vultures 1 project, as per PEOPLE.

Kanye West and Donna Summer's estate settlement details

According to court records filed on Thursday, June 20, attorneys for both parties stated that they have “entered into a settlement agreement that is a full and final settlement of all of the claims in the action.” Each side will bear its own legal costs.

Larry Stein, lead counsel for the Summer estate, told Billboard that the finalized agreement does not allow West, now known professionally as Ye, to use the late singer's material in the future. "We did not license the song," Stein explained. “As part of the settlement, they have agreed not to distribute or otherwise use the song. So we got what we wanted.”

The Donna Summer estate lawsuit background

In February, the Donna Summer estate sued West and his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign for using an interpolation of Summer's I Feel Love on their Vultures 1 song Good (Don't Die) without permission. The lawsuit, led by Bruce Sudano, Summer's husband, accused West and Ty Dolla $ign of blatant theft. The musicians had asked Summer's estate for permission to use portions of the song but were explicitly denied because the estate wanted no association with West's controversial history.

Despite being denied permission, West and Ty Dolla $ign allegedly used recognizable portions of I Feel Love on their album Vultures 1 and during live performances. According to the lawsuit, the estate was shocked to learn about the interpolation, despite repeated denials.

Advertisement

Unauthorized use of Donna Summer's estate I Feel Love melody

The court documents described how Alien Music requested to use excerpts from I Feel Love on West's behalf in late January. The request was for expedited review due to the project's February 9 release date, implying that the song had already been completed and prepared for release without proper permission.

The lawsuit alleged that the collaborators used the iconic melody from Summer's hit as the hook for Good (Don't Die) and re-recorded almost verbatim key parts of the song without permission.

Following the release of Vultures 1, the infringing recording was removed from major streaming platforms and other distribution channels. Sudano posted on X (formerly Twitter), “@kanyewest asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!”

Additional legal troubles for Kanye West

Advertisement

This settlement is one of several legal challenges West has recently encountered. In late May, his former personal assistant sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful dismissal. A representative for West stated that he threatened to file his own lawsuit in response to his ex-employee's baseless allegations, but court records show that he has yet to do so.

Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, died of lung cancer in 2012 at the age of 63. Meanwhile, West continues to deal with legal and public controversies as he navigates his music career.

ALSO READ: Is Dakota Johnson Godmother To Jeremy Allen White's Kids? Find Out As Pals Spend Time Together