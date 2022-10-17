Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's 'fireplace sex'; Makes NSFW claims about Kris Jenner and Drake

Kanye addressed several things in his podcast interview including one of Kim's recent revelations on The Kardashians' fourth episode . West who has already been in the middle of controversy following the backlash he received for his anti-semitic posts went on to talk about Kim being a Christian and still making such revelations on the show. The rapper at one point also went after The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for coming in support of Kim earlier this year when the rapper went on an online attack against her claiming she wasn't letting his see their kids.

Despite getting his Instagram account restricted following his controversial posts, Kanye West is continuing to speak his mind and recently went on a rant against several people including ex Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and also her mom Kris Jenner. As the rapper recently appeared in a podcast interview on Drink Champs with host N.O.R.E.

Kanye on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's fireplace romp

Kim was recently heard telling her grandmother MJ on the fourth episode of The Kardashians Season 2 that she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of the fireplace to honour her. While the revelation went viral in no time on social media, Kanye had a strong reaction to it during his podcast interview as per TMZ, he said, "Kim is a Christian. On TMZ I just saw yesterday it said, 'Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honour they grandmother.' It’s Jewish Zionists that's about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media."

The rapper further also accused Kardashians of "black mirroring" him as he went on to claim that he has no celebrity friends and how no one helped him when he went public about Kardashians "kidnapping" his daughter and not giving him the address to her birthday party.

On Kris Jenner and Drake's relationship

At another point in the interview, Kanye also accused Kim's mom, Kris Jenner of sleeping with Drake. Kanye was asked about his recent Instagram post that claimed Drizzy will "f**k ya baby mama’s mama." Speaking about the same he added, "Yeah, that was hard." West then made a reference to Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and added, "You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean", via Page Six.

Kanye recently was also involved in the White Lives Matter controversy after he wore a t-shirt that read "White Lives Matter" at the Paris Fashion Week.

