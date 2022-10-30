Kanye West reacts to losing brand deals amid ongoing anti-semitism controversy

The rapper taking to his Instagram reacted to brands dropping him and demanded to "see the contracts." Kanye also made a reference to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg as he spoke about being allowed to be back on his platform as he addressed his Instagram return. In his post, Kanye wrote, "Let’s see the contracts/ The film contracts/ The sports contracts/ The music contracts/ The mortgages." He further added, "Let’s see the contracts/ So we can or better yet will do better business/ I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability."

Kanye West has been hitting the headlines recently for his ongoing controversy involving anti-semitism remarks made by the rapper. In light of the rapper's comments, several brands that he closely worked with dropped the rapper from their business deals. After initially getting his account restricted due to his comments, West returned to Instagram.

Kanye loses USD 2 billion in a day

Amid the rapper getting dropped by brands, West also responded to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel who last week urged companies to stop working with West and wrote, "Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am." West, over the past week has been dropped by his reps at CAA, lost deals with Adidas, The Gap and Balenciaga and also had his Essentials playlist pulled from Apple Music. It has been reported that his products were taken off shelves at TJ Maxx and were cut off by Foot Locker.

Kanye's Twitter return

After being suspended on Twitter, Kanye also seemed to return to the platform after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over operations. Musk took ownership of Twitter on Thursday, firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform. He also said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump. As for Kanye's return though, Musk stated on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was previously suspended after he posted anti-Semitic remarks.

Recently, Kanye was also escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist.