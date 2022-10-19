Kanye West ready to settle divorce with Kim Kardashian a year after latter's filing?

According to Page Six, Kanye seems to be ready to legally settle his divorce with estranged wife Kim after hiring one of the most high-powered attorneys in Hollywood who also previously represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates. As per a source, Page Six informed that the rapper has filed a "declaration of disclosure" which is usually filed when a divorce case is close to being settled. The document reportedly shows that the 45-year-old musician has sent over all of his financial information to Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. The former couple who have ever since gone through several ups and downs including West's online rants against Kardashian and her family. Reports now suggest that the rapper is ready to settle his divorce with Kim and has also taken a legal step for the same with new documents.

Kim and Kanye's kids' custody

While the ex-couple has reportedly agreed on splitting up their multi-billion dollar empire, the two haven't yet reached an agreement on custody of their four children including North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — which turn out to be messy legal battle given the rapper's allegations against Kim about Kim not letting him see their kids and his accusation about Kardashians "kidnapping" his daughter Chicago on her birthday and not revealing the address of her party to him.

Tucker Carlon interview

Kanye recently spoke about his co-parenting relationship with Kim during his explosive interview with Tucker Carlson and the rapper noted that he won't compromise when it comes to his kids' education. Kanye said, "Right now we’ve come to a compromise but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."

Kim has custody of their children "80 per cent" of the time as admitted by West. The SKIMS founder has also reportedly cut off all communication from West amid his social media posts and does not talk to West about their kids' schedules without her assistant. The rapper a week ago appeared on a podcast interview where he called out Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson for one of her revelations about her sex life on The Kardashians.

ALSO READ: Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's 'fireplace sex'; Makes NSFW claims about Kris Jenner and Drake