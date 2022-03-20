Kanye West receives support from The Game over Grammys 2022 suspension in a lengthy post

It was recently reported that Kanye West has been pulled out from performing at Grammys 2022. According to People, West's rep confirmed on Saturday that he was prohibited from performing due to his "concerning online behavior" in light of his recent posts about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and also Grammys 2022 host Trevor Noah. Amid the same, the rapper has now received support from The Game who defended him in a lengthy Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, The Game shared a photo with a black background that read, "When will all the BLACK entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc… figure it out." In a long note in his captions, the rapper further wrote, "Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions", in reference to Kanye's online behaviour being held against him.

Elsewhere, in the lengthy message, The Game also claimed that West's suspension could be over his remarks about The Daily Show host which seemingly resulted in the rapper being banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours. The Game suggested that it "could be" because Noah is hosting the event and added, "there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision."

Slamming the decision made by the Recording Academy, the 42-year-old rapper also called it a "continuous disrespect" for everything that these artists have brought to the table in entertainment, media and sports.

