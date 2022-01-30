Kanye West receives a warning from Australian PM about getting fully vaccinated ahead of his tour

Kanye West was reportedly planning a concert in Australia in March and ahead of the same, Australian PM, Scott Morrison in his address to the media mentioned that the rapper will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in Australia. Morrison's quote about West's vaccination status came in light of recent drama involving Novak Djokovic.

After Australia deported Tennis player Novak Djokovic due to his unvaccinated visa application to participate in the Australia Open, Morrison issued a statement in response to whether he would allow West, whose own vaccination status is unknown to perform a concert in the country.

As reported by The Guardian, Morrison said, "The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated. They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t."

Kanye's vaccination status had rained eyebrows mainly after his statement from a 2020 interview with Forbes came to light, where the rapper called getting vaccinated "the mark of the beast." The rapper reportedly told Forbes that he was cautious about vaccines and maintained that, "they want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."

As for Kanye's plans to hold a tour in Australia is yet unknown considering the rapper hasn't announced any dates yet. In the meantime, West has been making the headlines for his appearances with new girlfriend Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week.

