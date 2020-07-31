Kanye West reflects on his confessions about North West’s abortion amidst divorce rumours

Kanye West is nor reflecting at the comments he made about North West’s abortion during a campaign rally in South Carolina, as divorce rumours surround the rapper and wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is reflecting on how the world has been responding to his confession that he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first pregnancy. The 43-year-old rapper took to social media early on July 31 to speak out about public reaction to his emotional confession during a campaign rally in South Carolina. “I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” he wrote on Twitter while reflecting back.

In case you missed it, Kanye emotionally revealed that he and Kim considered terminating their first pregnancy during his speech. “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!” he declared in the rally.

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

Recently, the couple was reunited on Monday after Kim travelled to Cody, Wyoming. The photos of the meeting revealed the reality star in tears. Days after the episode, sources revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is "moving towards a divorce."

The insider told People magazine that the 39-year-old star feels she "has tried everything" with Kanye. The source said, "Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

The source said that Kim hasn't been "getting back what she needs from Kanye." The grapevine also added Kim "was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye." The report also added that West wants to make the marriage work. While he has apologised to Kim on Twitter a few days after he went on a bizarre rant, he has reportedly taken any steps to mend the relationship. "He doesn't seem to get what she is saying. He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change," the source said.

