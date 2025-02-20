Kanye West Rekindling with Kim Kardashian Amid Separation From Bianca Censori? Rumors Explored

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put their differences aside to support their daughter North West during a special moment. The 11-year-old performed in The Lion King musical production at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024, and both her parents were there to cheer her on.

Although Kim and Kanye divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage, they reunited backstage to celebrate North’s big day, as per E News. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera for The Kardashians, with the episode airing on February 20, 2025.

Talking about their co-parenting dynamic, Kim shared in a confessional, “Her dad has been involved. Kanye and I want the best for the kids, so any time we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

Kim revealed that Kanye played a role in preparing for North’s performance. He contributed to the visual aspects of the show to improve the production quality.

“He’s like, ‘Can we change the graphics to The Lion King?’” Kim shared. She agreed with the suggestion and told the production team, “That will make a better production.”

Kim described herself as North’s “stage mom,” showing her support throughout the event. North West is the oldest of Kim and Kanye’s four children. They also share Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

After North’s debut performance, both Kim and Kanye were proud of how well she did. Backstage, Kanye said that North did so well, showing his excitement. Kim, feeling emotional, shared that she had been crying from the side while watching their daughter on stage.

Kim finalized her divorce from Kanye in 2022. On the February 13, 2025 episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenges she faced during their split.

Kim reflected on her divorce from Kanye, saying it was a difficult decision and not something she had wanted. She shared that it wasn’t due to personal issues but because circumstances changed in a way that forced their marriage to end.

Although Kanye has since married Bianca Censori, Kim admitted that accepting the end of their relationship was tough. She said it wasn’t the outcome she hoped for, but sometimes there is no other choice. Moving on, she added, was harder because of that.