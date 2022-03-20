Kanye West removed from Grammys performance lineup due to 'concerning online behavior'

Kanye West's performance at the Grammys was cancelled due to his 'concerning online behaviour,' according to a spokesman for the musician, who confirmed to Variety that he will no longer be performing at the annual awards ceremony.

West's representative cited a late Friday article in The Blast alleging that the artist's team got a phone call Friday night notifying him that he had been "unfortunately" pulled off the roster of artists for the performance due to his "concerning online behaviour." While West, who is nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2022, was not among the initial performers announced on Tuesday, he might have been a scheduled performer. For those unversed, recently, Kanye, 44, has been under criticism for his recurrent public tantrums directed at his split with wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson, as well as other celebrities who have denounced his conduct, including Trevor Noah.

However, Kanye was barred from Instagram for 24 hours this week for remarks about Pete and Trevor that allegedly broke the site's harassment rules. As per Variety, based on his recent social media postings and activities, he may use the platform to continue his online abuse of Pete Davidson or he may seek to lobby public opinion for custody of his children.

Meanwhile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne were among the candidates for the first round of Grammy performances released on Tuesday morning. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, presented by Trevor Noah and aired live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas will take place on April 4 2022, 5:30 am IST.

