Kanye West REMOVES his collaboration song with DaBaby in the wake of rapper’s homophobic comments

Rapper Kanye West recently dropped his collaboration with DaBaby from streaming services after the latter made homophobic comments, earlier this month. According to Variety, West, 44, seemingly pulled a remix of his song “Nah Nah Nah” that featured DaBaby from Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal over the weekend.

Kanye’s recent move comes in the wake of DaBaby's misinformed comments about the LGBTQ+ community. While performing at the Rolling Loud Miami, the rapper made homophobic and misogynistic comments about people with HIV/AIDS. While Kanye has not publicly admitted the reason behind erasing his collaboration song with DaBaby, it is reported to be the primary reason.

If reports are true, Kanye wouldn’t be the first to shun DaBaby after his comments. Many stars including Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Madonna, and more have schooled the rapper for his misinformed rant about the gay community. He was also dropped from a number of music festivals amid the backlash. DaBaby issued an apology via Twitter and followed up with a second statement on Instagram, the latter of which has been deleted.

Amidst all the drama, pop singer Miley Cyrus requested fans to not “cancel” the rapper over his remarks and offered to even educate him on the topic. Miley in her message for the rapper wrote, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!" Also adding a note separate in her post, Cyrus maintained that it's important to educate people than cancel them.

