Kanye West is reportedly 'annoyed' about fans assuming it was Kim Kardashian's idea to initiate divorce

Recent reports claim Kanye West isn't happy about fans thinking that it was Kim Kardashian's idea to file for divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been the talk of the town and while the duo is yet to make an official statement on it, recent reports suggest that West has been unhappy about one detail regarding their divorce that has been making the news. As per Page Six, Kanye is "annoyed" about fans thinking that it's Kim who initiated the divorce. According to the reports, the rapper isn't happy with the assumption spreading around that she is divorcing him.

It appears that those close to West maintain that the rapper wanted an out from their marriage for over a year, but Kim kept trying to save their marriage. Reportedly, Kanye thought that there wasn't anything common between Kim and him apart from their kids and hence he wanted out. The couple is even said to have tried counselling before deciding to officially split.

Apparently, it was West who let Kim file for divorce first "in order to give her dignity," said the Page Six report. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. It seems Kanye's 2020 Presidential run was the final breaking point for their relationship.

There have been speculations about Kim addressing her divorce on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but until now, the model has only hinted at going through a difficult patch in her marriage. Kanye, on the other hand, has also hinted about moving on and is reported to have spoken about what he wants his next relationship to be like.

