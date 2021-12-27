Kanye West reportedly buys new house directly across Kim Kardashian's mansion despite ongoing divorce

Kanye West has reportedly bought the house across Kim Kardashian's mansion and has paid 421,000 USD over the asking price. The Donda rapper might now live right across Kim which shall make it easier for them to share custody of their kids.

For those unversed, Kanye had also recently bought a home in Malibu from famous architect Tadao Ando and paid $57.3 million for the same. According to Daily Mail, via Cosmpolitan, the actor has paid $4.5 million on the house right across from Kim's mansion where the television star lives with their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Previously, it was noted that the house which Kim and Kanye had renovated is the one where Kim lives now. It belongs to the beauty mogul who spent $23 million to buy Kanye's part too, in October. This step was probably taken as the two have been going through their divorce since February 2021.

In other news, Kanye buying the house across Kim's mansion is reportedly happening days after he made the public plea for Kim to "run right back" to him at the feud-ending event with Drake. However, according to court documents revealed by ET, the television star had requested courts to speed up their divorce process as it has been going on since February.

Their divorce document had noted, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means...The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship," via ET Canada.

