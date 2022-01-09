Kanye West is reportedly dating Julia Fox to 'get under Kim Kardashian's skin', former is 'still hurting'

Kanye West is said to be still hurting from his separation with Kim Kardashian and is using his current romance with Julia Fox to get under his ex's skin. A source who spoke to Page Six revealed: "It's a desperate play for attention. There's no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with."

According to the source, as per Daily Mail, West, 44, is 'clearly hurting' and his public appearances with the actress are a tactic to 'get under ex Kim Kardashian's skin.' Another insider stated that the rapper is clearly still in pain following the separation. "He publicly fights for his family back, and then he's linked to all these different girls. It's very strange," the insider said. The insider further said that Ye's public connection with the actress began as a result of Kardashian's friendship with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

However, the hip-hop artist's perplexing behaviour follows several public calls to reunite with the KUWTK star. During a Thanksgiving visit to Skid Row, he declared that God will bring him and Kim back together and inspire "millions of families." Then, in December, when performing at the Free Larry Hoover charity event, the artist openly addressed Kardashian, singing, 'run right back to me.' As per Daily Mail, during a performance of his classic song Runaway, the loving spouse had a special message for Kim.

"I need you to run right back to me," he rapped, then added a new verse to the song, "More specifically, Kimberly." Whether it's a ruse or the genuine thing, West is having a whirlwind affair with Fox and can't get enough of her.

ALSO READ:Julia Fox confirms romance with Kanye West; Calls first date night 'a real Cinderella moment'