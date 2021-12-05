Kanye West reportedly has 'Holy Trinity' of reasons for reuniting with estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reportedly has a sacred list that elaborates on why he wants to reunite with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. According to Page Six, a friend of the rapper told The Post that his list comprises three reasons as to why he wants to get back with the television star and their kids.

“He calls the reasons for winning back Kim ‘The Holy Trinity,'” a friend of West told The Post, via Page Six. As the reasons have been mentioned by the friend, it seems like Kanye "Ye" West has given it a lot of thought while coming up with the three reasons. According to the report, the first reason states that West "isn't sure" whether anyone else would be able "to put up with him." As Kim is reportedly "already used to everything," Ye "doesn't have to explain things to her." "She knows how to put up with him when he is going through his dark days," the friend said to The Post, via Page Six.

The second reason, according to the report, is his kids whom she shares with the SKIMS founder. For those unversed, 'Kimye' share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. The report also states that the third reason notes Kanye's disagreement with getting a divorce while being a religious person. The friend has also told The Post, via Page Six, that as an additional reason, West also feels that Kim Kardashian "looks good next to him" and maintains his image.

