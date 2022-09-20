Kanye West reportedly not dating rumoured GF Candice Swanepoel: She’s another one of his muses

After causing a stir on the Internet once again with his rants, Kanye West raised eyebrows as many speculated that the rapper was getting cosy with South African model Candice Swanepoel. Before Candice, West was seen out and about with Chaney Jones though the relationship hit a quick end. As per a source report by Us Weekly, the recent rumours about West dating Candice seem to be more fiction than fact.

During the chat, the source revealed that Kanye West had a professional relationship with the model as they shared, "They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion." The insider went on to add, "Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses." Rumours started bubbling about the two when West and Candice were spotted hanging out together at the New York Fashion Week.