Kanye West reportedly SPOTTED on a date with Julia Fox in Miami amid Kim Kardashian divorce drama

Kanye West has been reportedly spotted enjoying date night with actress Julia Fox in Miami. According to TMZ, West and Fox enjoyed some time together in Carbone Restaurant in Miami on Saturday night and the rapper seemed to be having a good time with the actress.

TMZ's report suggests that the rapper has been embracing the single life, but the date didn't turn out to be anything serious. For those unversed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been going through a divorce and the beauty mogul has recently requested the court to speed up the divorce process. The duo share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In a feud-ending event with Drake, Kanye had also asked Kim to "run right back" to him. Interestingly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was present at the event with their 8-year-old daughter North but didn't respond to such a request.

TMZ has also reported that West has also been spotted partying with IG model Yasmine Lopez, although their meet was reportedly not a date. In other news, the Donda rapper recently bought a house right across the street from Kim Kardashian's massive mansion in LA where she lives with their four kids.

According to Daily Mail, via Cosmpolitan, the actor has paid $4.5 million on the house right across from Kim's mansion. Previously, it was noted that the house which Kim and Kanye had renovated is the one where Kim lives now. It completely belongs to the television star now who spent $23 million to buy Kanye's part too, in October.

