Kanye West RESPONDS to a fan who claims he's 'off the meds': Let's be more conscious

Kanye West's social media activity has recently been on the rise and the rapper isn't holding back when it comes to expressing his opinions online. After calling out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper recently also slammed Billie Eilish in his post. After that, the raper also addressed claims by a fan that he's been "off the medication."

Kanye took to Instagram to drop a screenshot of a fan's message that was left on one of his posts. The fan claimed that West's album, referring to Donda 2, was going to be crazy as he claimed that Kanye has been "off the meds." Along with the screengrab of the comment, Kanye called out the post and wrote a long message.

West said, "The world is racist sexist homophobic and crazy phobic at our core it's cheap and dismissive to say I'm off my meds anytime I speak up phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of it means not giving power to let's be more conscious and not write each other off so easily."

Kanye has been open about his mental health struggle. He previously spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in a 2019 interview with David Letterman where he revealed how people tend to write off his opinions because of his diagnosis and spoke about the stigma that comes with being open about his mental health issues.

In the meantime, the rapper has been hitting the headlines for his recent comments on Kim Kardashian. After initially calling her out in his posts, Kanye deleted them all and recently also begged her to come back to him in one of his posts.

