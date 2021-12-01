Kanye West reunites with Kim Kardashian and daughter North at Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show

Following Virgil Abloh's recent passing away, Kanye "Ye" West has reunited with daughter North and estranged wife Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton show which was organized to show Alboh's final collection. West, 44, and Kardashian, 41 took North, 8 to the show as they paid their last tributes to the fashion designer.

Businessman Richie Akiva shared a photo of the West family from his Instagram stories as they attended the runway. Kanye West had previously paid a heartfelt tribute to Virgil as he dedicated his Sunday Service to remember the fashion icon and his dear friend by setting up a performance of Adele's Easy on Me. West's website, where the performance was live-streamed said, “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda."

Kim Kardashian too had taken to her social media platforms to honour Abloh as she penned a heartfelt post for him. "God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early," she wrote.

"You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process," Kim further added.

In other news, this marked Kim and Kanye's first reunion after the news of the former dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson was confirmed. Although Pete and Kim have kept it lowkey, the two were recently spotted holding hands while they entered a restaurant for a date night!

