Kanye West REVEALS he had a 'good meeting' with Kim Kardashian about their kids after his online uproar.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are solving their differences. For the past week, the rapper once again got on Instagram to call out a slew of people from his circle. The main target of his rants yet again was Kim and her family, especially Kim's mom Kris Jenner this time around. Kanye talked about the issue of his children and their schools, which he was apparently not in support of.

However, in his recent post, Kanye shared that he and his ex-wife Kim had talked things over in a "good meeting" and pointed toward a new solution for their co-parenting situation. Kim and Kanye share four kids together from their 7 years of marriage. The KKW mogul filed for divorce from the rapper in early 2021 and got her legally single title back in March 2022. Since their split, Kanye has spoken up about his disapproval of Kim's approach to the kids. Earlier this year, Kanye went on an Internet rant as his oldest daughter North started using TikTok which he was passionately against.

In his post, Kanye wrote, "Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools," after he posted a screengrab of a text demanding Kim let his kids start school at his Donda Academy. In his new post, Kanye proposed a new "idea" to respect the wishes of both the parents who envisioned very different lives for their children as Kim wants the kids to attend the private school they are at now. He shared that according to his plans the kids would go to the private school for three days and to his academy for two days and will also enjoy the summer trips at both the schools. He captioned the post, per Page Six, "This is co-parenting." Even after Kanye's repeated haggling, Kim and her family have remained mum on the matter.

ALSO READ Kid Cudi SLAMS Kanye West for coming after him amid Kim Kardashian divorce: That s**t pissed me off