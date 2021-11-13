Kanye West REVEALS he stands by Dave Chappelle amid transphobic controversy: Enough of this s**t

The second edition of Kanye West's candid interview with Revolt TV's "Drink Champs," a Black Effect Network podcast, aired on Thursday. The rapper discussed Dave Chappelle and cancel culture with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Concerning Chappelle, West continued his position of protecting people he believes have been "cancelled" by the media and the public. For those unversed, Chappelle was slammed for continuing to make jokes about trans people in The Closer. The issue, however, was both internal and external, with LGBTQ+ Netflix workers leading a staff walkout in protest of the company's choice to house the program. As per ET, Kanye shared, “Man, if they don’t get the f**k up outta here, bro. Cancel what? What we cancellin’ out here?"

West, who is now legally known as Ye, continued: "Man, enough of this s**t already, boy! Y’all just wait until someone ain’t affecting the stock and you just take them out one by one to impose fear on anybody with freedom of thought.” Meanwhile, elsewhere in part two of the Drink Champs episode, Ye described his encounter with Donald Trump in 2018 and claimed that the then-President informed him that "my Black approval rating went up 40% when you arrived at the White House."

However, West compared himself to Russian President Vladimir Putin, before Larry Hoover Jr. joined the discussion to discuss his father and the continuing attempts to liberate him from jail. West has been an important part of the Larry Hoover story in recent months, and his new album Donda features Larry Jr.

