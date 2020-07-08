Kanye West reveals he tested positive for COVID 19 in February, recalls he was 'shaking in bed'

Kanye West's revelation about being tested positive for COVID 19 possibly makes him the first Hollywood celeb as Tom Hanks was tested in March 2020.

Rapper Kanye West seems to be in the mood to deliver one shocking news after another. After announcing his intentions to run for the presidential elections, the rapper has now revealed that he had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in late February. Speaking to Forbes in a 4-hour long interview, Kanye opened up on a variety of topics like his plans for presidency, why he doesn't support Donald Trump anymore and the coronavirus scare.

Kanye also hinted that rapper Drake may have been tested positive. When asked what it was like to suffer from the deadly virus, Kanye said, "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” (laughs)/." However, media reports had revealed that Drake had tested negative.

Kanye added that in order to find a cure, people need to pray. He said, “We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad." He also revealed that he is not a big fan of a vaccine for coronavirus as he thinks it is a 'mark of the beast'.

"It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question," Kanye said.

Kanye's revelation about being tested positive for COVID 19 possibly makes him the first Hollywood celeb as Tom Hanks was tested in March 2020.

Share your comment ×