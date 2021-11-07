Kanye West REVEALS his recent half shaved hairstyle is a tribute to Britney Spears' infamous 2007 bald cut

Kanye West's recent hair transformation was inspired by the famous pop artist Britney Spears. The rapper, 44, appeared with a half-shaved haircut in Miami which made fans question his choice! However, Kanye has revealed that the haircut has a meaning and is a tribute to Spears' infamous 2007 shaved head.

During his appearance on the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs, via Page Six, West said that he changed his hairstyle due to "the phobia of mental health." Explaining his stance further, the Donda rapper said, "The declaration of insanity is a form of control… At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye.”

For those unversed, Kanye West's haircut has been inspired by Britney Spears' 2007 incident when she buzzed her hair off at a salon after leaving rehab. This was the time when her ex Kevin Federline wouldn't let her meet the kids.

"The fact that my haircut and my [new] name came at the same time was something,” Kanye West added, referring to his name change to 'Ye'. “This was harder than wearing the Trump hat because my image [is important]. I’m fly and you know as a black man, your haircut means so much," he said.

Calling himself a 'process artist,' West noted that his hairstyles represent his thoughts from the moment. Recently, West has also buzzed off his eyebrows, making the internet go crazy with theories of his sudden decision.

In the same interview, West said Kim Kardashian is "still his wife," and stated that his kids want them back together.

ALSO READ: Amid Pete Davidson romance rumours, Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian AGAIN on Instagram