Kanye West Reveals How Son Saint's Bullying of A 'Weak Kid' Inspired Him to Name New Album; Recalls Kicking Incident

Kanye West has credited his and Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old son, Saint, with inspiring the title of his forthcoming album, Bully.

In his latest discussion with rapper Justin Laboy, West explained that he came up with the album's name due to the behavior of Saint during a play session.

Saint kicked another child, and when his father asked him why he committed this act, the child justified it by saying it was because he believed the other child was weak. That moment struck West, and he began thinking more about bullying.

"My son [Saint] was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him," West said. "I asked my son, 'why you do that?' and he said, 'because he weak.' I was like, 'this man is really a bully,'" he revealed.

Bully, set to be released on the day his daughter North turns 11, is West's first album in more than three years. The rapper has four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

Kardashian successfully co-parented with West despite their divorce in 2021. Meanwhile, West is still quite actively involved in the lives of his children.

When he went to a listening event for Vultures 2 in Hainan, China in September, he brought his kids on stage. The footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) where his kids could be seen holding hands, waving at the audience, and dancing alongside their father.

North has also revealed her fashion inspiration is partly owed to her father. Speaking to Interview Magazine with her mother in October, she said that her fashion sense is a bit streetwear and '90s-inspired. She said, "I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!"

Kanye West is set to drop Bully on June 15, 2025.