Kanye West REVEALS major change at the daughter North’s basketball game; Know more

Kanye West recently made an appearance to his daughter North West’s basketball game and looked drastically different than his usual self

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kanye West recently made an appearance to his daughter North West’s basketball game and looked drastically different than his usual self. It seemed like West had seen better days than the one he is currently facing. It also looked like Kanye was doing his best to avoid his ex Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after about seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in late 2022 and since then the ex couple have been navigating the hard road of co-parenting their four children. Kanye West had even gone off on Kim Kardashian on social media multiple times due to their differences in raising kids.

Here is everything about the recent look of Kanye West.

Kanye West at the basketball game

Kanye West looked drastically different as he appeared at North West’s basketball game on Saturday. He was seen at the venue with an almost bald head and a long beard. He seemed to be laying low by his car in Thousand Oaks, California in a layered up muted outfit. He did not stay for long during the game and avoided running into the mother of his children Kim Kardashian.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian looked properly put together in a baggy red and blue track pants along with a white tank top. She accessorized this look with a necklace that read ‘Kim’, black sliders, black bag, and shades. Kim Kardashian stayed throughout the game and then left with her daughter North West who was seen in her jersey and a water bottle.

Kim Kardashian was even praised for her outfit on social media. One user wrote, ‘I like this outfit. She's giving soccer mom in a good way’ while the other one contributed, ‘You can tell these are unedited candid paparazzi photos but she doesn’t look bad here’.  

North West

