Kanye West REVEALS Son Saint Kicking ‘Weak’ Kid on Playground Inspired His New Album; ‘Definitely Young Ye’

Kanye West raised a Bully! The rapper appeared on his old friend Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast and teased his forthcoming album by making a shocking revelation. West revealed that the album Bully is inspired by a real event involving his oldest son, Sait, whom he shared with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“My son was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him,” the Gold Digger rapper told LaBoy. He recalled asking Saint why he kicked the kid, “Cause he weak,” the nine-year-old replied. The Yeezy founder realized that the young man was a bully. He revealed that Saint often kicks people and pushes them over.

The artist and social media star wondered which parent might have influenced the young boy’s bad behavior, immediately adding, “Definitely young Ye.” This wasn’t the first time the kid caused a scene that stirred controversy and created headlines.

In September 2023, the Skims founder was seen scolding her son for flashing his middle finger at the paparazzi. While walking through the parking lot of a restaurant, the young basketball player giggled while making the indecent gesture, prompting Kardashian to cover his face with her hand.

The young lad made the same gesture the following month while heading towards a restaurant with his friends. His mother, who accompanied him, was seen immediately smacking down his hand and heard yelling, “Stop it.”

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2022 and share three other kids together — daughters North and Chicago and youngest son Psalm. The rapper tied the knot to now-wife Bianca Censori in December 2022.

The couple recently appeared on the Grammys red carpet and caused quite a stir because of Censori’s controversial and indecent outfit. In November last year, Kardashian revealed that she has been raising the kids alone while West lived a nomadic lifestyle with his wife.