Kanye West’s date Chaney Jones dresses like Kim Kardashian for dinner amid his breakup rumours with Julia Fox

In the middle of a messy divorce and custody battle, Kanye West was recently spotted with a Kim Kardashian lookalike! In photos obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with model Chaney Jones, who was dressed exactly like Ye’s ex-wife Kardashian. The model wore a black skin-tight bodysuit that looked strikingly similar to the Balenciaga look that Kim has been sporting in recent months.

If you didn't know, Jones was previously spotted with the rapper last week as well amid Ye’s romance with Julia Fox. Rumours were that the duo had parted ways after their short-lived fairytale romance after Julia deleted all pictures of the duo and unfollowed all the Kardashian accounts from her social media. But Fox shut down the rumours with an IG story saying: “Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Amid Kim and Kanye’s very public and controversial divorce and custody battle, Fox only wants Kardashian and West to resolve the drama. An insider told Page Six: “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues.” The insider did, however, mention that Fox finds it “a little strange and coincidental” that after “any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

Also read: Julia Fox opens up about her relationship with Kanye West: I feel really safe with him